Nintendo Highlights Four Games Coming To The eShop

One of which is actually two games bundled as one! Part of a remastered collection.

Nintendo has shared four of the games coming to the eShop this March. Given the age of the Switch and the recent announcement of its successor, it’s great to see that the console is still getting treated to great new games and awesome remasters.

Nintendo has taken the liberty of highlighting four of the games coming to the eShop over on their news page. These four Nintendo highlights feature everything from a definitive edition of an excellent Xenoblade game to new highly anticipated offering in Major League Baseball.

Four Games Coming to The eShop this March

4th of March

Carmen Sandiego – $29.99

6th of March

Suikoden I&II HD Remastered Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – $49.99

18th of March

MLB The Show– $59.99

20th of March

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition $59.99

The above prices may vary depending on your region and eShop, you can check out the listings here.

Four very different games from an immersive spy thriller with a world of mystery to a classic turn based JRPG with improved graphics and new quality-of-life features, to the latest offering in Major League baseball where players can unlock and play as their favourite stars. Finally there’s Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition and famous open-world RPG where players have to fight to save the entire human race.

locations and even inviting a few lucky fans to a special preview event. If you would like to find out more about those lucky fans, click here.

In addition to the above Nintendo Highlights, the company has also shared the latest round of challenges for the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition. Competition #33, to find out about competition #33 and what it entails click here. Nintendo also announced a new soundtrack for the Nintendo Music App, found out more here.