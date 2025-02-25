Nintendo Music Update: Super Mario Bros. 2

Nintendo has announced its next Music App update. The Nintendo Music app is a fantastic way to listen to classic all of those classic soundtracks from your favorite games. The app is updated weekly. Today’s update is Super Mario Bros. 2.
As shared by Nintendo over on the Nintendo Music page. New music has been added to the Nintendo Music App. Today’s addition is Super Mario 2 Bros. from the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Super Mario Bros. 2 is an interesting game, it was first developed in 1987 as Yume Kōjō: Doki Doki Panic. Super Mario Bros. 2 as it was known in Japan was released as the Lost Levels in the West. Yume Kōjō: Doki Doki Panic was adapted into a Super Mario game and marketed as Super Mario Bros. 2 in the West. As a result, the game featured some new characters, interesting backgrounds and great new music.
What music is included?
The folks over at Nintendo Life have an up-to-date list of all of the songs for each system that are currently available on the Nintendo Music App.
The following Nintendo Switch games’ soundtracks are included in the app:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Kirby Star Allies
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Pikmin 4
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Splatoon 3
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Here are the soundtracks from the N64:
- F-Zero X
- Star Fox 64
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Wave Race 64
Gameboy Advance:
- Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade
- Golden Sun
Super Nintendo
- Donkey Kong Country
- Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest
- Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island
- Super Mario World
3DS
- StreetPass Mii Plaza
Nintendo Entertainment System
- Metroid
- Super Mario Bros.
- Super Mario Bros. 2
There are quite a few Nintendo systems that have received Nintendo Music Updates, so we highly recommend checking out the app or the list from Nintendo Life.
