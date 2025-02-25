Nintendo Music Update: Super Mario Bros. 2

Nintendo has announced its next Music App update. The Nintendo Music app is a fantastic way to listen to classic all of those classic soundtracks from your favorite games. The app is updated weekly. Today’s update is Super Mario Bros. 2.

As shared by Nintendo over on the Nintendo Music page. New music has been added to the Nintendo Music App. Today’s addition is Super Mario 2 Bros. from the Nintendo Entertainment System.

Super Mario Bros. 2 is an interesting game, it was first developed in 1987 as Yume Kōjō: Doki Doki Panic. Super Mario Bros. 2 as it was known in Japan was released as the Lost Levels in the West. Yume Kōjō: Doki Doki Panic was adapted into a Super Mario game and marketed as Super Mario Bros. 2 in the West. As a result, the game featured some new characters, interesting backgrounds and great new music.

What music is included?

The following Nintendo Switch games’ soundtracks are included in the app:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Kirby Star Allies

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Pikmin 4

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Splatoon 3

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Here are the soundtracks from the N64:

F-Zero X

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Wave Race 64

Gameboy Advance:

Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade

Golden Sun

Super Nintendo

Donkey Kong Country

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

Super Mario World

3DS

StreetPass Mii Plaza

Nintendo Entertainment System

Metroid

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

There are quite a few Nintendo systems that have received Nintendo Music Updates, so we highly recommend checking out the app or the list from Nintendo Life.

