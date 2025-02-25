Tekken 8 Reaches New Sales Milestone, Announces New DLC Character

It might be hard to believe, but Tekken 8 has been out for well over a year now, and it’s easily had one of the more unique and controversial first years in recent memory. Typically, when you hear about “bad years,” you’re thinking about games that were broken at launch and needed months or years to get better. Yet, to their credit, Bandai Namco didn’t do that. Instead, they had a great game at launch that got rave reviews and showcased the power of Unreal Engine 5. However, not long after launch, the game’s demeanor changed entirely, and fans literally paid the price.

We’re specifically talking about how the game became a heavy microtransaction machine and that, when paired with the debacles surrounding the game’s DLC, things weren’t looking good for the title. Yet, as Gematsu reports, Tekken 8 has crossed 3 million sold. The site also noted that it reached 3 million units faster than its predecessor. That’s important to note for one big reason: The 7th entry is the best-selling game in the franchise and has sold over 12 million units!

However, is it fair to think that this game will reach such heights? While unclear, it’s unlikely due to all the controversies surrounding it. Fans are tired of some of the microtransaction antics that have been done in the last year. In contrast, the 7th entry was praised for much of what it did, and that helped spread word-of-mouth that people should get the game. Only time will tell what happens in the long term.

On the more positive side of things, the game has announced the first DLC character for “Season 2” of the game, the “Scarlet Lightning,” Anna Williams. She is Nina Williams’ sister, and they are not exactly the friendliest of siblings. After all, Anna literally enters the trailer by noting she seeks out her “inferior half.” Yeah, she’s not a fan of Nina anymore.

As for her moveset, she has plenty of impactful moves for you to try out, including having a rocket launcher that she’ll use on occasion. Don’t worry. She’s not afraid to get physical and dominate while doing it, but it’s nice to have options! Plus, as you’ll see at the end, when she does fight her sister, she’s not above bringing in a helicopter to assist her rocket launcher in beating up foes.

There is no release date or window for the Season 2 content just yet.