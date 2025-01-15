Bandai Namco Releases Update 1.11 For Tekken 8

Most people would be hard-pressed to name a fighting game that isn’t Tekken. In fact, Tekken may well be the quintessential fighting game. From Arcade to console versions and even a brief stint on the Gameboy. Now the latest instalment, Tekken 8 has just received update 1.11.

As shared by the folks over at PlayStation Universe. Bandai Namco has just released its latest update to Tekken 8. This update fixes a few issues, implements new features and introduces some major balance changes. There have also been some additions to the Tekken shop.

Here are some highlights of the update:

Tekken Shop Update. Flamboyant Pack added. Sublime Pack added. Tekken Special deal added.

Moves list. Text, icons and other elements have been modified in the moves list.

Character customization. Assignable customized character slots. Shared customization slot. Added favorite option.

An online rematch function has been added.

Practice and Practice versus. Improved punishment settings display. Improved photo mode controls.

Character improvements. Both Heihachi and Clive have received behaviour fixes and performance enhancements. Heihachi received minor adjustments. Clive underwent major character balance changes – seven of his moves were heavily modified to improve playability.

Environmental improvements An issue on the Phoenix Gate stage that caused items to appear over players has been fixed. An out-of-bounds issue in the Phoenix Gate has also been fixed, characters can no longer move outside of the wall areas.



These are just the highlights of the updates. There are more details to check out, for more information take a look at the full patch notes here.

PlayStation announced that they are having a sale with up to 80% savings. If you’d like to find out more or see some of the highlights of the sale click here.