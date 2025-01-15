Sony Hosts A New Year Sale For The PlayStation

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
The new year is well and truly underway and to celebrate Sony has discounted several PlayStation games to help gamers start their year off on the right foot. Sony boasts that you can save up to 80% in its latest PlayStation sale.
As shared on the PlayStation.Blog, Sony is discounting a whole host of games. To highlight the magnitude of the sale, Sony highlighted 100 games that will be part of it. The folks over at PlayStation.Blog shared a rather comprehensive list so here are our highlights.
Games on Sale this January:
- A Way Out
- Alien: Isolation
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Battlefield 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of the Wild: The Angler™ – Fishing Starter Pack
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Digital Only)
- Dead Space – Deluxe Edition
- DEATH STRANDING Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe and Gold Edition
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
- For Honor – Year 8 Gold and Standard Edition
- Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition
- HITMAN World of Assassination
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package
- KINGDOM HEARTS III
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Lords of the Fallen – Standard Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Monster Hunter Rise+Sunbreak Deluxe
- Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
- Overcooked! 2
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Ravenswatch – Legendary Edition
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order & Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Bundle
- Tekken 7
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition PS5
- The Last of Us™ Part I Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ultimate Edition 2021
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
- UFC 5 Deluxe Edition
- WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game – Deluxe Edition
In Conclusion
The PlayStation sale ends on the 29th of January. If you would like to check out more of the games on sale you can find them here. Three great games are available for PlayStation Plus subscribers to play. You can find out more here.