Sony Hosts A New Year Sale For The PlayStation

The new year is well and truly underway and to celebrate Sony has discounted several PlayStation games to help gamers start their year off on the right foot. Sony boasts that you can save up to 80% in its latest PlayStation sale.

As shared on the PlayStation.Blog, Sony is discounting a whole host of games. To highlight the magnitude of the sale, Sony highlighted 100 games that will be part of it. The folks over at PlayStation.Blog shared a rather comprehensive list so here are our highlights.

Games on Sale this January:

A Way Out

Alien: Isolation

Batman: Return to Arkham

Battlefield 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War

Call of the Wild: The Angler™ – Fishing Starter Pack

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

Cars 3: Driven to Win

Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Digital Only)

Dead Space – Deluxe Edition

DEATH STRANDING Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Far Cry 6 Deluxe and Gold Edition

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

For Honor – Year 8 Gold and Standard Edition

Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition

HITMAN World of Assassination

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package

KINGDOM HEARTS III

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Little Nightmares Complete Edition

Lords of the Fallen – Standard Edition

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Monster Hunter Rise+Sunbreak Deluxe

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition

Overcooked! 2

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ravenswatch – Legendary Edition

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order & Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Bundle

Tekken 7

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition PS5

The Last of Us™ Part I Digital Deluxe Edition

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ultimate Edition 2021

Tomb Raider: Legend

Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2

UFC 5 Deluxe Edition

WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game – Deluxe Edition

In Conclusion

The PlayStation sale ends on the 29th of January. If you would like to check out more of the games on sale you can find them here. Three great games are available for PlayStation Plus subscribers to play. You can find out more here.