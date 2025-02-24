Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater Gets PC Requirements

In today’s gaming age, you need to have the right level of system or PC to play certain games. It might not be “fair” at times, but it’s the way the gaming world works. For consoles, the worst you have to worry about is a long update or a “Day One Patch” to ensure that everything functions properly. However, for PC, you might need to upgrade some parts to ensure the game plays how you want or that you’re getting the best performance from the title. Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is one game that will need your utmost PC power, and we now know what those PC tech specs are.

You can find the full breakdown on the game’s Steam page, but we’ll give you a few of the highlights. For example, memory-wise, you’ll need 100 GB of space to play it, with 16 GB of RAM to ensure it goes smoothly. The graphics cards and processors required are indeed high-end, but the reason for that is that the game runs on Unreal Engine 5. That’s why the title looks as realistic as it does because Konami pushed the game and the engine far to get a true “remake look” that the PS2 couldn’t do many years back.

Again, check the Steam page for a full breakdown to see if your PC gaming rig can handle it. In the meantime, we’ll talk about the game itself.

As noted, Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is a remake of the beloved PS2 entry that Hideo Kojima created long ago. The game is not meant to “expand the story” but remake it with some key quality-of-life improvements to make it look, sound, and play even better than before. For many, this game is the top of the franchise, bar none.

The irony with that is the setting and main character. You’ll find yourselves not in the present day but in the Cold War. You play Naked Snake, the “father” of Solid Snake, who is tasked with a mission of global importance. He’ll be thrust into the Soviet Union on a mission to help a defecting Russian scientist. However, when things go wrong in a hurry, Snake must instigate a new mission, one that will put him face-to-face with the woman who trained him: The Boss.

Everything about the franchise can be traced back to this story, and you’ll want to partake in it once more when the game arrives on August 28th.