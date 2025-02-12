Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater Gets Release Date Trailer

There are some games that are so classic that they are truly revered by all who play them, even if they were first made decades ago. For Hideo Kojima, his arguably best title was a prequel story in the tale of Solid Snake. It focused not on him but on his “father,” Big Boss, and showed how that legendary soldier got turned into the fearsome character we would come to know him as. The title, originally born on PS2, is now coming back to life via PS5 and other platforms via Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, and a new trailer for the game highlights the “reborn” characters while also dropping a release date.

As you’ll see below, Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater brings back “The Sons of The Boss” to take on Big Boss, aka Naked Snake, in his mission to stop a Russian threat that could destroy the United States and bring the world to its knees.

Each of these “Sons” was not only trained by The Boss, but they have unique abilities and skills tailored after a certain emotion or principle. Whether it’s Fear, Sorrow, Fury, or even “The End,” Naked Snake will have plenty of foes to overcome while also infiltrating a key Russian base and stopping a doomsday weapon from being used.

One of the best parts about this trailer was the fact that we now know when the game will finally arrive. It’ll drop on August 28th, 2025. Check out the full video below:

One of the ironies of this remake isn’t simply that it’s happening, but it’s happening without Hideo Kojima. He was the main creator of the franchise in its “Solid” state, and that is why it became so pronounced in the Sony lineup and why many are eager to see how this one looks and “feels” compared to the original. Kojima isn’t with Konami anymore, as you all likely know, which makes the state of the game even more curious.

Not to mention, the one time Konami tried to continue the franchise in a “unique” way, it was so hated that the games weren’t touched again outside of remasters and remakes. Could this be the path that Konami continues on should this remake be as epic as hoped?

Or, will Konami take another stab at things and see if they can “right the ship” while creating a new tale in this universe? Only time will give us the answers to that. For now, though, let’s just enjoy what’s coming.