The Blood of Dawnwalker Is Not In Any Danger After NetEase Rumors Flood The Web

Last week, notable news emerged that NetEase had parted ways with the Seattle team that helped produce Marvel’s Rivals. Since then, rumors have flooded the web about the future of other studios and projects that NetEase has a hand in. One of those was The Blood of Dawnwalker. But we can at least be assured that this game is not in any danger of being scrapped.

Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re finding out that Rebel Wolves founder Konrad Tomaszkiewicz took to LinkedIn and confirmed that the project is progressing well. After hearing rumors online that this game could be on the chopping block, the founder wanted to assure fans that NetEase is a minority shareholder in Rebel Wolves. Instead, they are fully funded and working alongside their partners and friends at Bandai Namco, the game’s global publisher.

That at least eases some concerns that this game might be heading into turmoil. Of course, rumors are still flying around about NetEase restructuring. We’ll have to monitor and see what the future holds for NetEase and what projects might be affected by their latest decisions.

That said, if you haven’t been following The Blood of Dawnwalker, this is a brand new RPG from a new studio called Rebel Wolves. This game was so appealing right out of the gate because Konrad Tomaszkiewicz founded the studio. For those unaware, this is the game director behind CD Projekt Red’s biggest title release, The Witcher 3.

This upcoming RPG will be based around humanity being in control of vampires. While we’re waiting to learn more about this game, it’s already been confirmed that fans should expect the level of quality to match Konrad’s past release, The Witcher 3. Of course, being that this is a smaller team, we should also expect the game to be far shorter than what CD Projekt Red was able to deliver with The Witcher 3.