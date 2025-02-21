The Highly Anticipated Skyblivion Mod Is Still Set For 2025

We’re always amazed at some of the mods released into the marketplace, but a few seem to take things to the next level. One of the major releases you might instantly recall lately is the Fallout 4 mod, Fallout: London. We will soon see another sizeable Bethesda mod release that is gaining plenty of hype. Later this year, we should finally get our hands on The Elder Scrolls: Skyblivion.

If you’re unfamiliar with this mod, it’s a project that’s been in the works for years now. This is an attempt to bring out a remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Essentially, it’s a conversion mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and this weekend, developers have a new showcase planned. During the C3 Charity Stream, the developers behind the project will be showing the game off; in fact, the folks over at Bethesda even shared it on X.

If you're tuning in to see @Elianora's @C3Modders panel with developers Kris Takahashi and Rob Vogel (Fadingsignal) on Feb. 22, swing by early and catch the Skyblivion team right before! https://t.co/cvDbHqo4mZ — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) February 18, 2025

Speaking with VG247, the project lead, Kyle Rebel, noted that they had plenty of contact with Bethesda over the years. While on good terms, Kyle noted that Bethesda has been one of the more supportive teams in the mod community, so it’s unsurprising they are also interested in the team bringing this mod out.

I am feeling good about our progress, everyone is pulling their weight and focussing on the last pillars we need to overcome [to make a release possible]. Of course, with this being a volunteer project we can’t guarantee this level of commitment throughout the year, but for now we are on the right track. – Kyle Rebel

But for fans who want to try this game out, it’s a mod that’s still on track for this year. Kyle noted that this is all volunteer work getting this mod up and running. There are no profits being made here, and that can also mean you can’t expect everything to go smoothly. But as it stands, the team is working hard and on track to bring the game out within 2025.

At the end of the day, we are not trying to sell a game and make a profit. I dedicated 10+ years to bring this game to the fans and I feel this is a typical case of ‘ït’s about the journey, not the destination’. The fact Skyblivion is nearly in a releasable state is a miracle, as we all went into this blindly and in some cases failed our way to the finish line. There are at least four major events that could have easily wrecked the project and caused it to be abandoned, but we’re still here. – Kyle Rebel

After over a decade of work being put into the game, this mod might have some fans worried it would never see the light of day. After all, there were potential leaks in the past that suggested a remake or remastered edition of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion would be coming out into the marketplace. Despite these rumors, it’s not affecting the mod in any way. Instead, Kyle hopes that if this rumor proves to be true, then there will still be players interested in comparing their work. Likewise, if the rumor turns out to be false, then you still have this mod to potentially enjoy the classic RPG with a fresh coat of paint.

At any rate, it looks like things are progressing in the right direction. But we’re left waiting on a release date right now. For now, we can expect to view this game again during the C3 Charity Stream this weekend, February 22, 2025.

