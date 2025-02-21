New Details For The Elder Scrolls VI Potentially Leaked Online

We can’t wait for The Elder Scrolls VI, and I’m sure most of you are in that same boat. After over a decade of waiting since The Elder Scrolls V, it’s taking Bethesda a lot of time to prepare this next installment. However, a credible industry insider might have revealed a few details for this next game. Of course, these are not official details, but they might paint a picture of what we could see in this next installment.

The news comes from Extas1s, who recently spoke about the game in a video translated and shared on Reddit. We’re getting some bits of information about this upcoming title. For instance, the insider claims the game will take place in Hammerfell and High Rock. Dragons will be back, and players should see about a dozen large cities scattered throughout the map.

Beyond that, the leveling system is believed to be far more flexible than focusing on some of the standard class-based systems. It’s also believed that there will be more focus on building structures. You might be able to craft up your own fortress and village in this game. Taking a page out of their previous RPG release, Starfield, players will apparently also be able to tweak their vehicle.

We’re not dealing with spaceships in this franchise, obviously, but you will apparently have access to build a ship, which also means naval battles could play a big role during your travels and exploration. The insider also noted that Bethesda might be ready to show the game off again this July.

That would leave quite a few fans happy if that’s the case. We know that Bethesda’s focus over the past several years was getting Starfield out. Afterwards, they would turn towards The Elder Scrolls VI. But with as much success as Fallout has seen thanks to the hit Amazon Prime Video series, we’re sure it won’t be long before fans are wondering when we’ll get this team’s next sneak peek of the Fallout franchise.