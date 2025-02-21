Fortnite Is Getting Lawless With Its New Chapter 6 Season 2 Update

Fortnite announced its Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless update. This update brings with it a lot of content, new areas, new characters.

As shared by Nintendo of America over on YouTube. The new Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless update was released today. The central theme is lawlessness, heists, gunfights, chaotic cityscapes filled with people trying to take your loot and a few special characters.

What’s included in the update:

New Don – Fletcher Kane, you’ve heard of a sly fox, but what about a wicked wolf? He’s mean and anyone brave enough to face him will score a new pistol and medallion.

New Locations Crime city – a new seedy city filled with cheats and crooks all looking to collect their pound of flesh. Three key locations to check out are the Hostile Hotel, Launder mat and the Wise Guys Bookstore. Outlaw Oasis – a place to hang out with your fellow rogues. Shiny Shafts – The gold mines responsible for the new abundance of glittering loot. Lonewolf Lair – Fletcher’s Mansion is a high-security hideout. High risk and high reward.

New currency – Dill bits brought to you by Big Dill an outlaw rapper. His music will be available for players to listen to.

There are five new Boons available from Black Markets and rare chests. These offer everything from more energy regen, extra bars and ammo and even real-time enemy locations.

There are a whole host of new armaments available for everything from in-transit heists to vault busting so check out the full patch notes to find out more.

It’s always a great day when a Fortnite update drops there’s even more coming with this lawless update, which will be available on multiple platforms including the Switch. If you’d like to find out about the Cowboy Bebop collab. click here.