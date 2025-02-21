Is An Elden Ring Movie Potentially In The Works?

We’ve talked plenty over the years about the various live-action and even animated adaptations of certain video game franchises. It’s not hard to see why Hollywood would be into such a thing. First, if it’s a successful video game franchise, that’s instantly a group of people who might be up for watching a movie. Second, depending on the franchise, you can get “genre fans” to check it out because it’ll “feel familiar” to them. The problem is that Hollywood hasn’t always done its best with said adaptations, and so when you hear that an Elden Ring movie might be on the way, your eyes might be going very wide.

Now, before you think that this is some ‘random person’ or leaker suggesting this will happen, it’s not. It’s actually from George R.R. Martin, who helped write the story and lore for the title. He was at IGN Fan Fest and talked about the game being turned into a movie, stating:

“Well, I can’t say too much about it, but there is some talk about making a movie out of Elden Ring. We’ll see if that comes to pass and what the extent of my involvement was, I don’t know. I’m a few years behind with my latest book, so that also limits the amount of things that I can do.”

We all know what that “latest book” is, but we’ll focus on the game adaptation right now. The fact that there is talk about an adaptation of the FromSoftware title is a bit shocking. After all, you’d think that a certain other game from them would’ve gotten that “tap” a long time ago, especially since the team made a trilogy of titles set in that universe.

Another thing to ponder here is that the game isn’t exactly the most straightforward story. Much like many other titles within the FromSoftware library, the game’s lore is scattered throughout the land and you have to talk with a bunch of characters and read a lot of item descriptions to get the “full picture.” It’s kind of what the team and George R.R. Martin do.

Even FromSoftware’s President, Hidetaka Miyazaki, noted in a previous interview that it would take a “strong partner” to help the team create an adaptation of the game, and his team are video game developers, nothing more.

Either way, this could be very interesting or a potential disaster waiting to happen. As of yet, it’s just “talk,” but we’ll keep our eyes on things to see if any movement happens.