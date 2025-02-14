Elden Ring Nightreign May Have Additional Network Tests

For those of you who were hopeful to get into the first session of Elden Ring Nightreign, it was not easy going. A lot of reports started to surface online that suggested the first session was problematic just to log in. Now, the session has come to an end, and it seems like after this rocky first go, players might find developers extending the network test with additional sessions.

Fortunately, if you’ve gained access, a few sessions are planned this weekend. We hope those go well enough to give players an easier time trying this game out. Of course, it’s also crucial to allow developers to test the network servers and make adjustments for when the game officially drops. So, while some players might not have even received access to the session due to login problems, that at least gave developers one area to fix before the game drops into the market.

The first session of the #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN Network Test has ended.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the game server issues.

Work is currently ongoing to improve the stability of the Network Test.

An additional Network Test session is being considered.



Thank you. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 14, 2025

Taking to X, the developer made a statement about the problem players faced; Elden Ring’s official social media account noted that the first session ended while apologizing for any inconvenience caused by the game server issues. This is an ongoing issue that developers are working to ensure a strong and stable network upon release. Again, as mentioned earlier, this first session login fiasco could lead to additional network tests being considered.

For those who are unaware, Elden Ring Nightreign is a multiplayer spin-off from Elden Ring. Players are encouraged to work in groups of three as they drop into a procedurally generated Limgrave map. From there, they will have three days to prepare for a final boss battle.

We have a bit of time before we actually get this game into the marketplace. FromSoftware is set to release Elden Ring Nightreign into the marketplace on May 30, 2025. When the game finally launches on the market, you can play it on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.