Elden Ring Nightreign Gets Release Date Announced

It’s fair to think that FromSoftware is one of the best video game developers in the world right now, and for a very basic reason. That reason is that over the last decade or so, the team has made some of the best video games ever, including creating a new genre via the “Soulslike” line where gamers actually love getting a whole bunch of damage done to them by various bosses because they need to “git gud” to defeat them. Over the course of time, the team has done better and better titles, and now, Elden Ring Nightreign aims to continue the trend in an entirely new direction: by being multiplayer-focused.

The game was first revealed at The Game Awards in December, and it took people aback because many felt that FromSoftware wasn’t doing a sequel or something of that nature with the game. Instead, though, Elden Ring Nightreign is a multiplayer-focused co-op title that will put things in a much different context, making it something worth paying attention to when it comes out.

Oh, when does it come out? That’s the good news! We now know that the game will arrive on May 30th, which means we only have a few months until the title’s arrival. That will shock some due to how quickly the game was announced and is now prepped for release, as it’s a stark contrast to how games are typically announced nowadays, where it’s usually years before they arrive on consoles and PC. We’ll add that to the list of reasons we like FromSoftware.

Another reason that this is a surprise is that the game is getting a playtest soon that’ll allow gamers to see how things work in the co-op setting themselves, which is vital for games like this nowadays, as you can only test so much within a team setting itself, and you need the gamers to help take things to the next level.

If you’re hoping for another “seal of approval,” we have even more good news for you, as sites like ComicBook.com were able to get their hands on the title, and they say that it’s one of the best spinoffs you’ll see in gaming today. The person who playtested even said it “shouldn’t be as good as it is,” and that’s yet another testament to how great FromSoftware is in making things work.

While we’re not saying it’ll likely sell as well as the original main game, it’s something to keep an eye on when it releases.