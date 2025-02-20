A New Switch Bundle Might Be Announced Next Week

We are finally nearing the first Nintendo Switch 2 direct. Now rumours are surfacing that a new Switch bundle is in the works and may be announced sometime over the course of the next week.

🚨 UPCOMING RELEASE 🚨

Before the Switch 2 Direct,

A new bundle will be released soon in North America & includes:

🔹 Switch OLED (Blue/Red) console

🔹 Super Mario Bros Wonder (Voucher)

🔹 3-month NSO membership



MSRP:

🇺🇸 $349.99

🇨🇦 $449.99



Announce date:

📅 Around 27 Feb 2025 pic.twitter.com/0YCxb6I22W — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) February 20, 2025

As spotted by Turbostrider27 over on Reddit, notable leaker Billbil_kun shared the rumour over on Twitter. According to Billbil_kun, the upcoming bundle will feature the following:

An OLED Nintendo Switch

A digital copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder

A free 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online membership.

The MSRP is rumoured to be $349.99 in North America and $449.99 in Canada. As always with leaks and rumours, there’s been no official announcement confirming the upcoming bundle. So take all of the above information with a pinch of salt.

In a recent Q&A with the press Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa announced that there were serious considerations being made regarding the price of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. Factors like exchange rate, demand and the company’s reputation for affordability are all being taken into account.

Furukawa also stated that even though the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to hit shelves soon there won’t be any changes to the price of the current Switch. There has been speculation that over time there may be discounts during the festive season. This will remain to be seen as Nintendo seldom discounts consoles.

As well as talking about the pricing considerations of the Switch 2 and the likelihood of a Switch discount Furukawa also discussed the plans Nintendo has in place to thwart scalpers and avoid the stock shortages faced by the Switch at launch. If you’d like to check out other trending Nintendo Switch 2 news click here.

