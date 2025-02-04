Nintendo Already Has Switch 2 Scalpers In Mind

Any new game console release is incredibly hyped. For instance, plenty of fans are eager to dive into the next console offering from the folks over at Nintendo. But with any new game console release, there is always the hassle of dealing with scalpers. That was especially brutal when Microsoft and Sony delivered their latest consoles into the marketplace. If you recall, this was during the pandemic, which added a few more obstacles in the way.

But Nintendo is hopeful that they can avoid the headaches for consumers who just want to get their hands on a Switch 2. We have heard reports in the past that one of the reasons Nintendo has yet to bring the console out was to ensure they had more than enough stock available for retailers. Today, thanks to a report from VGC, which translated a post on Nikkei, we’re learning that Nintendo is more than aware of what they are up against.

According to a statement from Nintendo’s Shuntaro Furukawa, the company is taking all possible measures based on its experience with delivering consoles so far. That also includes scalpers who attempt to buy up all available units in the market to flip. So, it does seem like the earlier rumors from last year about Nintendo holding out on bringing this console to market just to ensure they have a stockpile ready might be true.

That might be an incredible relief for players. After all, how often have you heard reports of consumers paying for a hot ticket item through a third party only to get burned?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see when we get our hands on this console. Currently, the Switch 2 doesn’t have a specific release date. However, Nintendo will be holding a Direct presentation in April of this year that will focus on the new console platform.