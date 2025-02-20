More Than 40 Million Players Have Played Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals has been a surprise hit. The game has garnered huge attention since its release. Several fans have even pushed for additional PvE content and other modes. The game’s producers recently spoke at an interview and assured fans that the devs were constantly testing new content. However, recently several staff from NetEase announced that they were laid off. Despite these chaotic developments Marvel Rivals reportedly pulled in a staggering $2.9 Billion in net revenue.

As shared by the folks over at Video Games Chronicle. NetEase has recently announced its net revenue from all Marvel Rivals-related services. These funds were generated by the game over the course of the last three months and come to a grand total of $2.9 Billion in net revenue. In addition, NetEase also announced that the game had recently surpassed 40 million players.

NetEase has been featured in the media for laying off the bulk of its American developers. While this move has resulted in significant criticisms the company has defended itself stating that the move was necessary to restructure its organisation and optimize development efficiency. These statements were made in response to questions posed by VGC.

“[We] recently made the difficult decision to adjust Marvel Rivals’ development team structure for organizational reasons and to optimize development efficiency for the game.” ~ NetEase

Marvel Rivals has become the fourth most popular game on Steam. It set a new concurrent player record of 644,269. Several players have expressed interest in seeing a PvE mode added. In a recent interview with IGN both the Producer and Executive producer of Marvel Rivals expressed interest in alternative game modes. However, they felt that a PvE mode might be too significant a departure from the game’s current play style. To find out more click here.