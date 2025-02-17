Marvel Rivals Devs Are Experimenting With Game Modes

Marvel Rivals has been somewhat of a surprise hit. The game was released last year and seemed to rocket to stardom. Recently, the Marvel Rivals producer expressed interest in a Nintendo Switch 2 port. Despite the potential Switch 2 port and the game’s huge active player base, there are currently no plans for a PvE mode.

IGN recently had the opportunity to interview the producer of Marvel Rivals – Weicong Wu. Not only did Weicong Wu express interest in a Switch 2 port, but he also put the recent PvE rumours to bed. Well partially:

“For now we don’t have any kind of a PvE plan, but our development team is continuously experimenting with new gameplay modes. So if we found that a new specific game mode is entertaining enough, fun enough, we would of course bring it to our audience.” ~ Weicong Wu

So it’s more of a “not now” than a definitive “No”. Executive Producer Danny Koo also addressed the idea. He explained how a PvE is obviously popular with some of their audience but would also be distinctly different from the current gameplay experience that the team has built. As a result, the development team would need to experiment with different approaches.

Marvel Rivals is currently the fourth most popular game on Steam with the fourth-highest number of active players. The game’s record concurrent player count was hit last month with an all-time peak of 644,269 players. It’s likely that as time progresses the developers will look for new ways to keep up player engagement. The references to gameplay experimentation make it sound like NetEase has already considered that potentiality.

