COD: Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded Zombies Updates

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded is coming to consoles tomorrow. In addition to a host of other updates, there’ll also be two new Zombies updates. One of which is themed around the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

As shared over on the Call of Duty Blog. Season 2 reloaded will go live on the 20th of February. This is a packed update featuring new weapons, skins, maps and modes. Two of which will be new Zombies modes.

Cowabunga Cranked

In the Cowabunga Cranked mode players will take on Zombies while deploying as a turtle operator. As players navigate one of the four Zombies maps a timer will be triggered after killing the first Zombie. Players then need to continue eliminating zombies to add time to the countdown timer or else they’ll meet with an untimely end. If players deploy as a turtle they’ll take 50% less damage from behind and if they deploy as Splinter they’ll find more slices of Pizza!

There will be three power-ups:

Turtle Power – Players will receive a health bonus and Pack-A-Punch 3 legendary melee weapons.

Pizza Box – If players find a Pizza Box the Cranked countdown timer will be set to max.

Slice-O-Pie – A slice of time will be added to the Cranked countdown timer.

The Tomb: Directed Mode

In a recent update players saw the addition of The Tomb. A map of a desert archaeological dig filled with secrets, dangers and zombies. Players will now be able to play through the Tomb Main Quest with guidance. They’ll discover a new enemy, a new trap and a new legendary weapon. This is a nice way to refresh the story mode or get a jump start on it if you’ve been struggling.

