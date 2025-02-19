New PlayStation Extended Play Sale Discounts Nearly 800 Items

Hey, we totally get it. Video games are not cheap. It can be an expensive hobby, and with the latest generation of console platforms released, we saw the cost of a new AAA game go up. So, knowing what games to purchase at launch and which are fine to be set aside for that backlog is pretty crucial. If you’re looking to save a buck, who’s kidding, aren’t we all? Then, we have some news for you as PlayStation Extended Play has officially started.

Get ready to save some money and pick up your backlog title. This new sale has just started on the official PlayStation digital store; with it, you have nearly 800 items marked down. Of course, those items range from full games to DLC. As a result, we will focus on the full games in our highlight below. You’ll find even more full games to purchase on the actual store page right now, but here’s a brief overview.

PlayStation Extended Play Sale

-Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $19.99

-Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection $9.99

-Marvel’s Spider-Man: GOTY Edition $19.99

-Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $14.99

-Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $11.99

-Metro Exodus: Gold Edition $9.99

-Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle $34.99

-Assassin’s Creed Origins $8.99

-Jak and Daxter Bundle $19.99

-For The King $4.99

Again, that’s just an overview of some of the full games readily available on this sale. Add-ons such as expansions, upgrades, and other DLC packs are discounted on this sale. Of course, if you’re not just a PlayStation gamer, we have another page worth checking out. We have our weekly deals page right here. With it, we update the page at least twice a week to showcase some of the better sales right now across multiple platforms and retailer locations. Hopefully, something here might pique your interest without breaking the bank.