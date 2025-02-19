Mario & Luigi Brothership Gets First Official Update to Fix Bugs

2024 was an interesting year for the Nintendo Switch, while it didn’t have a “serious system-seller” that would “blow everyone’s minds and get a Game of the Year nomination,” it did have plenty of fun titles for gamers to enjoy, including several RPGs from multiple Mario franchises. One such game was Mario & Luigi Brothership, which harkened the return of the beloved handheld series while also helping it get its console debut! The title sold well, and it might not be the last time we see the series going forward. However, even though it’s been months since its release, Nintendo decided that now is the perfect time to drop an update!

It should be noted that this update doesn’t have any new content but rather fixes multiple bugs that were in Mario & Luigi Brothership that hadn’t been resolved yet. As noted by ComicBook.com, some of the bug fixes include being able to get a special charm after completing a mini-game, certain number display errors being fixed, certain “soft locks” of the game after completing certain challenges, getting the ability to do certain things out of order, or certain events not happening where they should.

If you’ve never had any of these issues, then you don’t have to worry about it, and things will be fine. However, if you HAVE had these issues, and thus had to stop playing the game, you can dive back in and continue on your adventure.

For those who haven’t played the Switch adventure yet, the game focuses on Mario & Luigi as they randomly get sucked into the land known as Concordia. The place used to be a giant continent, but a mysterious event shattered the land and spread the various “islands” out to different parts of the ocean. After meeting a “Wattanist” named Connie, the brothers decide to take action and help bring Concordia back together. They’ll soon find out that they’re not the only ones who were brought into the land, as Princess Peach, Bowser, and his son, and the entire Koopa Troop were brought there, too!

Oh, but Bowser isn’t the main villain of the game. There are rather evil forces at play who want nothing more than to keep everyone separated and revel in their disharmony.

The game uses the classic RPG combat stylings while also adding special “Battle Plugs” to give Mario and Luigi special boosts and moves. The “Bros. Moves” are back to make a big splash in battle. The game is available now to play.