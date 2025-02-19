The Legend of Zelda Trademark Has Been Renewed

There are many “little things” that happen within the gaming space that can happen at any time. These things don’t technically mean much, but they also highlight certain aspects of companies. Trademarks are one such thing. In the world of legality, trademarks are what you would get for things like names and logos so that you are the only ones who can use them, and if you think someone is stealing/copying your stuff, you can sue them. We hope you understand why various game companies are very careful about their trademarks, especially for ones like The Legend of Zelda.

After all, this franchise is not only one of the series that helped make Nintendo what it is today, but just in the last console generation, provided numerous hits for the Nintendo Switch, including its two best-selling entries ever. So, the thought that Nintendo made sure to renew The Legend of Zelda trademark is a bit of a “duh” moment.

Nintendo renewed the trademark for The Legend of Zelda series.https://t.co/wYY1WR9AiP pic.twitter.com/sjTqmKLWiA — Stealth (@Stealth40k) February 18, 2025

Yet, while it is easy to point at this and go, “Well, of course, they did that!” it’s also important to note that since they did it, and we’re getting a new console from Nintendo soon, that The Big N has big plans for the franchise.

As we noted, the franchise had four incredible multi-million-selling titles across the Switch’s first eight years of life. Two of them were top-down titles, showing the versatility of the series and how fans want to play it in various forms, while the other two were grand-scale open-world entries that truly changed how fans perceive the series as a whole.

With all of that success, one has to wonder what Nintendo and producer Eiji Aonuma have cooking in its oven because it shouldn’t be too long until we hear about the next big entry. The last open-world game came out in 2023, while last year, we got the first solo title featuring Princess Zelda, both of which were smash hits.

Just as important, both of those titles featured unique game mechanics that helped separate them from what came before. Between things like the Ultra Hand, Fuse, and the Echoes ability, Link and Zelda were able to fight and traverse the land of Hyrule like never before.

There is one more element that has to be pointed out. Nintendo and Sony are producing a live-action adaptation this decade. Very small details have been shared, but you know that Nintendo will want Link’s movie to at least attempt to do similar numbers to Mario’s.