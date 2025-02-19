Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition Gets Hilarious New Clip Released

Sometimes, you just need to have fun. That’s part of the reason we all play video games, isn’t it? After all, they provide an incredible escape for everyone when done properly, and we often try to figure out ways to push the games we’re playing to new levels or new heights and get even more enjoyment out of them. For open-world titles, the fun is seeing how we can get from one part of the world to the next or how we can “test our own limits.” In Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition, you’ll be experiencing that in many forms, but a new clip from Nintendo shows just how fun the game can be.

As you’ll see below, Nintendo decided to take their player character and have them jump off a cliff! Fun times. You can see just how far you can see the world, including how smoothly everything is running, all while the ground is growing ever closer to you. Then, the character does a “Superman landing” and isn’t hurt in the slightest. Nice touch on the music cutting out when this happens:

Now, some have pointed out that this “isn’t realistic because of the lack of fall damage,” but those who have played the original Wii U version have correctly pointed out that there is an in-game reason why such a fall wouldn’t hurt the main characters. We won’t spoil it for those who don’t know, but trust us, it’s believable. With that knowledge now in your hands, you have “permission” to launch yourselves all over the planet, Mira, to see what you can do and how quickly you can get from one area to the next.

Exploration is a key part of Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition, for you are part of a human colony that has crash-landed on the mysterious planet, and now, you must not only help the colony survive its new “status quo” but see what the planet is like to gain valuable resources, all the while trying to find some of the pockets of humanity that were scattered during the crash.

That means you’ll be going up against many types of monsters and have to defend yourself. Luckily, you’ll have partners in your party and the ability to get a mech known as a Skell.

These are just some of the things that you’ll experience in the game, and there is much more to come. So have a blast and jump off cliffs when the game arrives on March 20th on Nintendo Switch.