Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Getting Solid Metacritic Reviews

2025 will be an interesting year for gaming on many fronts, including potentially game-changing titles affecting when certain other titles launch. However, these opening months are mostly “free and clear,” and as such, games such as Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will have some time to reveal in the spotlight before others come to claim it. The game is the latest in the spinoff line of Yakuza titles, with this one focusing on the beloved character Goro Majima. Today, the review embargo dropped on Metacritic, and the review scores paint a fun, yet somewhat flawed, experience for players to enjoy.

The PS5 score for the title, which has the most reviews currently, has the game sitting at 79. So, it’s not the greatest title ever, and nowhere near the score of the series’ last entry, but it’s a score that will bring many to the table, er, ship, even if it’s just for Goro. So, what are reviewers saying about the game specifically?

Those with the highest review scores felt that the title not only embraced what the series could be on its “fun side” but also gave players “plenty to do” while also providing plenty of customization options for their ships, their outfits, and even their playstyles. In their minds, the gameplay loop is a ton of fun, and players are encouraged to do what they want on the high seas without needing to always focus on the main story.

You know, like a true pirate adventure?

Oh, and while the game is shorter than others in the franchise, there is still plenty to do, and it won’t cost you as much as other entries, which made some reviewers very happy. Speaking of happiness, MANY reviewers couldn’t help but praise the game’s leading man, saying that this is not only “Goro’s time to shine” but the best version of the character we’ve ever seen.

So, what didn’t reviewers like about Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii? First, they felt it was a bit “too short” at times and that parts of the main campaign and side stories weren’t exactly “on par” with what’s been done before. There were also issues with the combat mechanics, especially with the game’s camera.

Multiple reviewers pointed out that while the game is fun, it doesn’t “justify its existence” very well, so you could arguably NOT play the game and not really miss out on anything. You can judge for yourself when the game drops on console and PC on February 21st.