Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Gets Demo Launch Trailer

Why have there been so many demos of games in recent times? Once upon a time, the only way you could play a demo was by going to a local store, heading to the electronics section, and hoping that there wasn’t anyone at the demo station so you could try out what was there. However, with the advent of the internet, many developers and publishers drop demos for the simple reason that it can “bring people to the table” and ensure that their titles sell at launch. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has just dropped its demo, and it even released a trailer to highlight it.

The game itself drops on the 20th, which is just a week away, so now is the perfect time to see what the game is like via the demo before you make the full purchase. As you’ll see in the trailer below, Goro Majima has quite a unique experience in the “pirate world” he’s found himself in. There are ship battles, boarding strikes, attacking random people on island beaches, and more! It’s a good life, this pirate life.

If you’re curious about the actual plot of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Goro Majima has amnesia and finds himself accidentally becoming the head of a pirate ship. Yeah, that sounds like a “Goro-style adventure.” Anyway, he soon gets a crew of familiar and new faces and soon makes his way to the “pirate haven” known as Madlantis, which is ruled by two different people, including the fearsome pirate king, Raymond Law. AEW’s Samoa Joe plays him, and YOU WILL RESPECT HIM!!!

Anyway, even without his memory, Goro is still up for having a good time and kicking butt whenever possible. In both Madlantis and out on the open waters, Goro and his crew will have to fight fierce battles, taking down enemy crews and ensuring they don’t sink in the process. Oh, and you can upgrade your ship to be far more than just a simple boat, including having rocket engines! The better you do in this pirate world, the greater your status and you might just be able to change things for the better.

Now, will Goro get his memory back? Who can say? He’s honestly not worried about it, and you’ll likely think of that plotline less and less as you see all the insane moves Goro can do in battle. Get the demo today!