Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii Gets New Story Trailer

There are plenty of titles within the video game industry that focus on serious stories, gameplay, and other such aesthetics. Then, there are those who know they have the opportunity to have fun and let their imaginations run wild as they make something truly special and creative. Enter Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii, the latest in the beloved SEGA series following various members of the Yakuza, and this time, it’s all about Goro Majima. Yes, the beloved fan-favorite character is getting his first solo title, and he’ll be a pirate! Go figure. The latest trailer for the title has dropped, and it highlights not only Goro’s new standing in life but the “Pirate King” he’ll meet along the way.

That “Pirate King” is none other than Raymond Law, whom you might know as Samoa Joe from All Elite Wrestling. He narrates much of the trailers, focusing on the place known as Madlantis, where Goro and his motley crew end up and learn about the ways of the pirate. In this place, all sorts of madness can happen, including ship battles and duels against other pirates. You need to be crafty, clever, and good with your ship if you hope to survive here.

That doesn’t just apply to Goro’s personal battle styles, which will be as wacky as you expect, but being able to upgrade your ship so that it can handle all manner of attacks. As the trailer below shows, you’ll be able to deck out your craft with rocket thrusters and more so that you can overcome any obstacle in your way. Yeah, Goro’s going to have a blast with this.

The overall story of Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii is that after the previous game events, Goro Majima has lost his memory, and he inadvertently ends up as the head of a pirate ship with a young boy at his charge. He and his new crew will sail around Hawaii, Madlantis, and other places to build up their skills, get treasure, and ascend the ranks of the pirate world. Oh, and Goro might get his memory back. But let’s be honest, is that really your goal here when you can have epic pirate battles? That’s what we thought.

The good news is that you won’t have to wait long for this high seas adventure to unfold, as the game will be released on February 21st for console and PC. You readied up?