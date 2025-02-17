Avowed’s Anchor Companion Kai Is a Complex Character

Avowed’s release is just around the corner and it has already garnered huge attention. For multiple reasons. One key aspect we recently covered was that of character development. It was clear from recent news and interviews that the team behind Avowed has been dedicated to the task of character-building. A core aspect of that was the player’s experience building a character and being a character, but equally important is the characters that the Player meets. Kai is one such character.

Speaking with the staff at GameRant Carrie Patel the games director and Kai’s writer weighed in on the creation process. Patel discussed the pros and cons of creating a character like Kai. The Anchor-man or rather “Anchor companion” is a key figure in the Avowed storyline. He is an unintrusive lens from which fans get to know and discover the world. Much like the other characters in the game, the Avowed team worked on creating characters with substance who are more than their role.

Not only is Kai a friend and a guide, but he is also a worthy companion. He is someone to fight alongside you in the viscous Living Lands. Patel talked about balancing Kai’s role while adding complexity and depth to him. To prevent him from feeling like just another NPC.

“As with any good RPG companion, you can peel back their layers over time. Some of my favorite moments to write are the ones where the player can find the limits to Kai’s affability and the seeming contradictions in his worldview” ~Carrie Patel

As mentioned above, we previously covered Obsidian Entertainment’s dedication to character creation. The team has worked tirelessly to create a character and player experience that is both unique and engaging. That loosens the reigns but still guides you. If you’d like to find out more, then click here.