Wario Land 4 – Nintendo’s Valentine’s Gift To NSO Subscribers

It’s Valentine’s day and Nintendo’s gift to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers is a new Gameboy Advance game. Wario Land 4 is available today for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers who have the expansion pack.

As shared by Nintendo over on the Nintendo news page. Wario Land 4 is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion pack.

Wario Land 4 was an early title on the Gameboy Advance. Like most Wario games it combines platforming with puzzle solving and some wacky Wario antics. Wario Land 4 is famous for its great music, creative level design and fun in-game collectibles.

The game was re-released on the 3DS’s Virtual Console, the Wii-U and now on the Nintendo Switch. There are several other Gameboy Advance games included in the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. Here they are:

Densetsu no Starfy 1

Densetsu no Starfy 2

Densetsu no Starfy 3

F-ZERO CLIMAX

F-Zero – GP Legend

F-Zero Maximum Velocity

Fire Emblem

Golden Sun

Golden Sun: The Lost Age

Kirby & The Amazing Mirror

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Metroid Fusion

Metroid: Zero Mission

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team

Super Mario Advance

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Advance 2

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past & Four Swords

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

Wario Land 4

WarioWare, inc: Mega Microgames!

Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3

Nintendo announced that it would be hosting a Play On event over February, as part of the event Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers will be able to earn extra Gold and Platinum points. There are also going to be several discounted games. To find out more about Nintendo’s Play On event click here.