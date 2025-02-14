Corsair CEO Says He Believes GTA 6 Will Come To PC Early 2026

There are so many fans eagerly awaiting Rockstar Games to release the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. It’s been a highly elusive game despite official word from Rockstar Games that it’s coming out later this year. With only one trailer out right now, speculation is running rampant. However, this year, GTA 6 won’t be released on the PC platform.

It’s not the first we’ve heard comments about when a potential GTA 6 PC release is coming. While Rockstar Games typically sees a release on PC not too long after consoles, Corsair’s CEO Andy Paul suggests we will see a GTA 6 release in early 2026. We’re finding out that Andy Paul made these comments during an earnings call in 2024, thanks to the folks over at Insider Gaming.

After being asked if the release of Grand Theft Auto VI will help drive peripherals, the CEO noted that he believes the game will be released in the fall for consoles before finding a PC release in early 2026. Of course, those are just the comments made by the CEO of Corsair and not anyone officially affiliated with Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive.

It’s still a waiting game as to when we’ll actually get our hands on the title for either console or PC. However, according to Take-Two Interactive’s CEO, the release of this game should see an uptick in console sales. This might be one game that could persuade PC gamers to purchase a console.

Additionally, we already heard from the former Blizzard president earlier today, who suggested that other developers will adjust their game releases based on when GTA 6 launches into the marketplace. However, despite GTA 6 being inbound, we might still see an active community of players in the current GTA Online multiplayer game. If that’s the case, we already heard from Take-Two Interactive that they will likely continue supporting this game if there is an active community of players logging in regularly.