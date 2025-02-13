Steam Has Released Its Sales And Fests Schedule For 2025

Now you know when to start budgeting for your next big gaming purchase!

Steam recently shared a schedule of all of the upcoming Steam events, fests and sales that will happen throughout 2025.

As shared by Steamworks Development over on their Steam page. Steam plans all of the events that are happening over the course of the year in advance. The sales events schedule is shared because developers need to know if they wish to register their games or not ahead of time. The first half of 2025’s Steam sales event schedule was shared last Summer.

Below is the full event list including the upcoming events that will be happening in the first part of 2025.

Steam 2025 Sales and Events Schedule

Real-Time Strategy Fest: January 20 – 27 (Completed)

Idler Fest: February 3 –10 (Completed)

Couch Co-Op Fest: February 10 –17

Steam Next Fest – February 2025 Edition: February 24 – March 3

Visual Novel Fest: March 3 – 10

2025 Steam Spring Sale: March 13 – 20

City Builder & Colony Sim Fest: March 24 – 31

Sokoban Fest: April 21 – 28

Wargames Fest: April 28 – May 5

Creature Collector Fest: May 12 – May 19

Zombies vs. Vampires Fest: May 26 – June 2

Steam Next Fest – June 2025 Edition: June 9 – 16

Fishing Fest: June 16 – 23

2025 Steam Summer Sale: June 26 – July 10

Automation Fest: July 14 – July 21

Racing Fest: July 28 – August 4

4X Fest: August 11 – August 18

Third Person Shooter (TPS) Fest: August 25 – September 1

Political Sim Fest: September 8 – September 15

2025 Steam Autumn Sale: September 29 – October 6 (Please note this is a different time frame compared to previous Autumn Sales)

Steam Next Fest – October 2025 Edition: October 13 – October 20

Steam Scream 4: October 27 – November 3

Animal Fest: November 10 – November 17

Sports Fest: December 8 – December 15

2025 Steam Winter Sale: December 18 – January 5

There are a lot of exciting events lined up for 2025. To see the official announcement click here.

Avowed is releasing on the 18th of February, there’s some speculation that the Steam Deck performance might be shaky. To find out more, click here.