Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Patch 1.2

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl was released last year. The game was delayed multiple times and upon release had some issues. While other games might be left to the public in their precarious state, GSC Game World has demonstrated an incredible dedication to refining and improving their game. Patch 1.2 is a massive update with a broad array of improvements, fixes and updates to the game.

As spotted by Redditor Turbostrider27, the GSC Game World Team has shared the patch notes for their next big update. The Stalker 2 developers shared an update that includes over 1700 improvements and fixes. We’ll do our best to highlight the key aspects, but if you want all the details check out the update here.

They’ve fixed NPC behaviours, allowing them to loot for better weapons, shoot more accurately and stalk more stealthily. They also received improved mutant behaviours in combat.

Balance changes:

Grenade issues that dealt damage to Burer when the shield was active have been fixed.

NPCs require fewer shots when killing Pseudodog summons.

Blind Dog mutants will jump attack more frequently.

Pistol and silencer attachments have been balanced.

Economy tweaks in certain missions when playing on Veteran difficulty.

Optimizations and crash fixes:

FPS and performance drops during certain levels have been fixed.

A memory leak that occurred with item manipulation has been fixed.

Input lag related to enabling Vsync with Fidelity FX Frame Interpolation has been fixed.

General fixes:

NPC-related quest and relationship change issues have been fixed.

NPCs teleporting outside of the playable area has been addressed.

In-game saves could be corrupted after deleting local saves and when cloud syncing failed, that has been addressed.

Several broken or buggy object interactions in the Zone Experience have been addressed.

Player gear issues that caused items to disappear or have adverse effects on the environment have been addressed.

Several issues to do with player guidance have been addressed.

Game settings that broke certain features have been fixed. Missing functionality has also been added.

Several regions were experiencing issues, these have also been fixed.

There’s so much more to read in addition to the above. There have also been several storyline and side mission fixes. These fixes are covered in the full patch notes. So again remember to check them out here. We covered an earlier update of Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, you can find it here.