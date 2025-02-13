PlayStation Plans To Expand On Family Friendly Games After Astro Bot Success

Astro Bot was quite a surprise release for plenty of players. With Nintendo’s Mario mainly taking the top spot for these 3D platformers, PlayStation’s Team Asobi delivered a real competitor in this space. So what might make some fans excited is that if you enjoyed this game, it looks like PlayStation will continue turning out similar gameplay experiences.

Thanks to the VGC, we’re finding out that Sony president Hiroki Totoki spoke about the recent game’s success during an earnings call. It’s reported that the president highlighted the game’s success, particularly in the Game Awards of 2024. With Astro Bot winning four categories, including Best Family Game, more family-focused games are coming our way.

The Sony president noted that they plan to expand on family-friendly titles alongside live service games. That’s interesting to hear, as Sony recently canceled a few live service game projects after Concord’s colossal failure. So, even with the cancellations and the failure of Concord, it hasn’t completely steered Sony away from investing in new live service gameplay experiences.

One reason they are doubling down on live service titles is Helldivers 2. That was another winner for Sony during The Game Awards 2024, as it took home the Best Ongoing Game and Best Multiplayer Game awards.

At any rate, we know that Helldivers 2 is still receiving support. Earlier this month, we reported on the upcoming expansion of this game. Likewise, Astro Bot had some news this week. While not confirmed, there was a rumor that Sony was preparing to launch a new PlayStation 5 bundle that would include a digital copy of the game. Unfortunately, that bundle wasn’t highlighted during the State of Play event yesterday. So, we’ll continue waiting for an official reveal of this new potential bundle release. If you haven’t played the game yet, you’ll find our Before You Buy coverage in the video embedded below.