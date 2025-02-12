Nintendo Switch 2 Could Allow For “Upside Down” Play

When the original Nintendo Switch came out in 2017, it offered gamers something that had truly never been offered before: console gaming on the go. Sure, there had been handhelds in the past, but that’s not the same. Likewise, there have been attempts to “stream” consoles to handheld devices to “play on the go,” but it was very limited. The Switch was anything but limiting, and that was one of the key reasons why players gravitated to it. That and the incredible gaming roster, of course. Fast forward to the looming arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2, and gamers are wondering what kind of “Unique Innovations” the new system will have.

We’ve already seen one innovation via the Joy-Cons, as the console’s reveal video showed that the Joy-Cons can be used in the “mouse position” like you would on a PC or laptop. That alone opens up numerous play options, especially for certain titles that were made for PC before being ported over to consoles.

However, as noted by VGC, the Joy-Cons can do more than that. They found a new patent that claims the Joy-Cons can be reversed from their initial positions, allowing players to use the Switch “upside-down.” Why do that at all? Well, if you think about where certain things are on the OG Switch and how that’ll likely translate to Switch 2, it opens up some possibilities. Here’s an excerpt from the patent:

“For example, the user can use the game system so that the upper and lower sides of the main body device are opposite to each other, such that the voice input/output connector on the upper surface of the main body device is located below the main body device. That is, the user can insert the earphone into the voice input/output connector from the preferred direction.”

In other words, it would make things a bit easier to plug in and take out, plus it could open up future possibilities via 3rd-party items. Only time will tell on that front.

What this truly speaks to is Nintendo’s ability to “keep innovating” even when it has an item/device that many agree is “close to perfect.” The Nintendo Switch 2 is already a hyped item, but if there are hidden features like this that could further enhance the gameplay experience? That makes things all the more interesting.

Plus, we haven’t even seen the gaming lineup that the console will get, which makes the April 2nd Direct all the more desirable.