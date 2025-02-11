Leaker Claims To Have Their Hands On A Nintendo Switch 2

Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 has been officially announced and people have been talking about what they saw in the initial reveal event for several weeks now, the inevitable chatter won’t just be about the Nintendo Direct we’re getting on April 2nd but about getting the Switch 2 itself. After all, based on all accounts, this will be the hottest ticket in the gaming world, with millions of gamers wanting to get the new systems so they can see what it’s like up close and personal, play the new games for the system on it, and play the older games when there’s a gap in releases.

For some, an opportunity will arise when the “Switch 2 Experience” happens not long after the Direct, where Nintendo will have hands-on events for players to have fun and see what the system is like. However, there are some people out there who claim that they already have the console! You know, not that they’re willing to confirm that for one reason or another. One such claim was debated on Reddit, where a known Blue Sky leaker apparently claimed that they were in possession of the new console. Did they show pictures of it? No. However, they promised there would be “OS leaks” soon enough.

On the one hand, this leaker was one of many who correctly called out certain aspects of the Switch 2 initially, so that would typically mean that they have some credibility outright. However, the catch with this is that if you don’t show that you have a Switch 2, you can’t really prove that you have one. As many Redditors posted, it’s a “trust me, bro” situation, and many like this leaker are just saying things to get clout and followers.

Plus, as we discussed yesterday, leakers aren’t always right. Many predicted a Nintendo Direct for the OG Switch coming this month, and now, they’re backtracking because one hasn’t happened yet, and we’re almost halfway through February.

Plus, The Big N will likely do everything within its power to ensure that the Nintendo Switch 2 doesn’t have as many leaks as the initial reveal did. While Nintendo didn’t officially comment on that set of leaks, it’s not hard to imagine that the company wasn’t thrilled about it, especially after they basically shadow-dropped the trailer that confirmed the many leaks and people “got mad at them” because there “weren’t any surprises.”

Well, many are expecting surprises at the Switch 2 Direct, so we’ll see what happens in April.