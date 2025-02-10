Is A Switch Nintendo Direct This Month Now Unlikely?

One of the key dangers of rumor-spreading in the gaming space is that when some people finally get a rumor right, they’ll start spreading other rumors to claim that “they’ll be right about this one, too,” and then, as time passes, and the rumor seems to not be happening, those rumor makers will start backpedaling. When the Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed, many leakers got key details right, so they doubled down on certain other rumors, including that February would have a Nintendo Direct for the OG Switch. However, we’re over a third of the way into February, and some of those “insiders” are waffling in their beliefs that it’ll happen.

As noted by Reddit, insider Nate The Hate, who has been posting lots of things recently, has noted that he’s now unsure if a Nintendo Direct will happen this month. This is both ironic and hilarious, as Nate The Hate was one of many saying that it WOULD happen, and that even led to spawning rumors about the date it would happen, which have long since passed.

To be fair, it’s believable that a Direct could happen before the April 2nd Switch 2 Direct, as there is still a trio of titles coming to the Nintendo Switch that deserve time in the spotlight to reveal new details. It’s also possible that Nintendo has heard about all the rumors predicting when the Direct will be and decided to move it down the line so that no one would be accurate.

Another thing to note is that a Pokemon Presents is likely to happen on Pokemon Day, so at least one of the big Switch titles will get some time to themselves to show off what it’s like. As for the other two, Redditors fairly note that The Big N could just drop big trailers and such on Twitter as it’s done in the past, as that might be a bit easier and even “cheaper” than doing a full-on Direct.

That being said, Nintendo recently noted in a financial report and Q&A that they would continue supporting the Nintendo Switch as long as there is demand. Thus, it would be wise of Nintendo to keep up demand by doing Directs and revealing new details about the “last big games” coming to the beloved console.

In the end, it’s impossible to know what Nintendo will do, as it’s been known to subvert expectations and break traditions quite often. We’ll just have to wait and see what they do.