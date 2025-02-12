Industry Insider Doesn’t Have Much Faith Today’s State of Play Will Be Good

We are still fresh into the new year. 2025 has quite a few games we can’t wait to get ahold of and even more will be announced throughout this year. However, so far, we have seen Xbox release their Developer Direct and Nintendo drop the first trailer highlighting the Switch 2 console. So now, up to bat is Sony with their State of Play event.

Later today, we have a State of Play scheduled where Sony will hopefully deliver some thrilling announcements and updates. However, one industry insider already expects this event to be a letdown. During a podcast episode, Jeff Grubb recently spoke about his opinions on the upcoming event. According to the insider, we might want to temper down the expectations.

Now, this wasn’t any leaks or insider information. But Jeff Grubb believes that we are in store for a disappointing event. Of course, Sony might hope for a big win today, especially after the fiasco last weekend. Sony could use some good news after their services were down for some time.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any insight into what games will be showcased at the event. There were expectations that one of Microsoft’s current Xbox exclusives will be showcased at the event for the PlayStation 5. Likewise, there were supposed leaks earlier this week that suggested Sony was bringing out a new PlayStation 5 bundle that includes a digital copy of Astro Bot.

Beyond that, we’re left guessing as to what could be featured in this forty-minute presentation. Regardless, we’re hopeful it’s a solid showcase of updates and announcements to flesh out exciting releases this calendar year further. If you haven’t been keeping tabs, the State of Play event will take place at 5:00 PM ET, where you can view it live on both Sony’s YouTube and Twitch channels.