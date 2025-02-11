Industry Insider Suggests This Xbox Exclusive Will Be Featured At State of Play

There are never any shortages regarding rumors, leaks, and speculation in the video game industry. However, we have a few industry insiders with a strong track record that we can listen to. Today, we’re finding out that a current Xbox exclusive could be featured at this coming State of Play event.

We know that Xbox has been taking a different approach lately. It’s no longer about providing consoles and exclusives but about bringing games to players. That means we have seen quite a few former Xbox exclusives go multiplatform.

As you might already know, there is a State of Play event tomorrow. This will be the first PlayStation event for 2025, and there’s bound to be plenty of fans tuning in. We know that about forty minutes of content will be showcased, but we don’t know just what will be highlighted. One industry insider thinks we could see Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

not if, "when!" and when is pretty soon from what ive been hearing. — Jez (@JezCorden) February 11, 2025

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is from the folks at Ninja Theory and was released into the marketplace back in May 2024. Now, as Jez Corden alerted followers on X, that game could be coming to PlayStation 5. Jez noted that it does not matter if Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is coming to the PlayStation 5, but when.

From what he has heard, it should be pretty soon. Perhaps we’ll get our first confirmation that the game is inbound for the PlayStation 5 during the State of Play event. That’s also potentially opening up for more Xbox exclusives to be unveiled as going multiplatform.

Meanwhile, in other PlayStation news, there was a new rumor suggesting that another PlayStation 5 bundle is coming soon. That bundle would feature last year’s big hit, Astro Bot. So, there is a good chance we might see this bundle announced during tomorrow’s big event. Of course, nothing has been confirmed, so we’ll have to list all this as speculation and rumors.