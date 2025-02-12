Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Microsoft Launches The Cybersafe AI: Dig Deeper Minecraft Education DLC

by

This free DLC is available through the Microsoft store.

The internet is an ever changing and evolving space. Many of us try to keep abreast of developments and monitor technological changes. All while also attempting to practice having a safe and private online presence. This has become more and more difficult with the advent of AI and the potential for misinformation it poses. Microsoft is more aware of this than most and as part of Safer Internet Day 2025 the company is releasing a new installment in its Minecraft Education series. 

As shared by Microsoft over on the Xbox Wire news page. Microsoft is attempting to gamify the educational experience by  integrating it with Minecraft. Effectively players are able to download a free DLC that sets them in a hypothetical scenario. As a Minecraft student at school the player is tasked with hosting a fundraiser. The event showcases the use of AI in mass producing 3D printed animals. The players won’t actually interact with AI directly. They will however be put in situations where they experience the drawbacks and limitations of AI. As a result players are pushed to do their own fact checking. More info can be found here

It’s not the first time Microsoft has used Minecraft Education. Previously it tried to attempt to affect a change and promote a safer online space. These initiatives also have the potential to help young gamers get a jump start on computer literacy and AI skills. To see what format the next round of Minecraft Education will take, have a look at the trailer embedded below.

In other news, more and more Xbox exclusives are making the jump to rival consoles. There are now rumors that Gears of War and other big titles are on their way to Sony’s newest console. To find out more click here

