Game Pass’s New Addition Might Be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was originally released in 2009 and is by all rights a modern classic. There are no doubt several of us who remember Friday nights on the couch with Modern Warfare 2 and Pizza. There was a certain magic to that experience. Now rumors are circulating that Game Pass might bring Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 back.

As reported by Xbox Era and shared by Insider Gaming. There are rumors that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in the future. Xbox Era stated that their sources had previously mentioned an older Call of Duty title would make its way onto the service. However, the source wasn’t certain which title that would be.

Insider Gaming stated that their sources have also corroborated the claims that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. It is worth mentioning that the campaign side of the game received the remaster treatment in 2020 but the Multiplayer was left out. It’s unclear as yet if the upcoming version will be the remastered campaign version. It could also be the original game with the original experience preserved for a younger generation.

Our vote is for the latter! The multiplayer is one of the features that made Modern Warfare 2 so great. The pacing, controls, movement and loadouts were wonderfully balanced. Who wouldn’t like a trip down memory lane? As always this is currently just a rumor so take everything with the required dose of sodium to avoid serious disappointment.

