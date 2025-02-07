Xbox Highlights Upcoming Games For The Week: February 10th-14th

Xbox releases weekly highlights of some of the games that are coming to its services. It is worth noting that not all of these games are available across all of the platforms. So if you are interested make sure to check that the games are available on a system you own. Here are the highlights for the coming week.

As shared by the Xbox over on the Xbox Wire news page. There are 27 games coming to Xbox’s services this week:

11th of February

Quilts and Cats of Calico – Xbox Series X|S

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Xbox Series X|S

Undying – Xbox Series X|S

12th of February

Alpacapaca Dash 2 – Xbox Series X|S

Camping Simulator: The Squad – Xbox Series X|S

Fall Asleep – Xbox Series X|S

Penguin Flight – Xbox Series X|S

Pyramids and Aliens: Escape Room – Xbox Series X|S

Super Forklift 3000 – Xbox Series X|S

Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East – Xbox Series X|S

13th of February

Avowed (Premium Edition Early Access)

Recall: Empty Wishes

Metal Suits: Counter-Attack – Xbox Series X|S

Snezhinka

14th of February

Afterlove EP – Xbox Series X|S

Blood Hunting – Xbox Series X|S

Bumblebee – Search for Happiness

Chibi Ninja Shino-Kun Treasure of Demon Tower – Xbox Series X|S

Dead Dragons – Xbox Series X|S

Deep, In The Forest – Xbox Series X|S

Doggy Up! – Xbox Series X|S

Hole Theory – Xbox Series X|S

The Replay Boys – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Play Anywhere

Stickman Odyssey

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered – Xbox Series X|S

Unsolved Case: Above the Law CE Xbox – Xbox Series X|S

Witch of the Meta Loop – Xbox Series X|S

That’s a summary of the Xbox highlights coming to Microsoft’s various platforms this week. These games are different from those that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. Xbox also announced that they will be hosting a Free Play Days event this weekend. Click here to find out more.