Xbox Announces The Next Free Play Days Event For Game Pass

Xbox will be hosting another Free Play Days event this coming weekend. The Free Play Days events are events where Xbox Game Pass Subscribers can enjoy three free games over the weekend.

As shared by Xbox over on the Xbox Wire news page. Three new games are going to be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers over the weekend. Occasionally, some of these games are limited to specific tiers so keep that in mind.

To start playing, players need to make sure that they are signed into their Xbox Game Pass accounts then navigate to each game’s individual page on the Xbox store and click install.

Here are the available games:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – This will be limited to Multiplayer and Zombies. Available to all Xbox members. An Xbox Game Pass subscription is not required.

– This will be limited to Multiplayer and Zombies. Available to all Xbox members. An Xbox Game Pass subscription is not required. NBA 2K25 – Available for Xbox Game Pass Subscribers from all tiers.

– Available for Xbox Game Pass Subscribers from all tiers. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed – Available for a 2-hour timed trial for all Xbox members, no membership required.

As with all FreePlayDays events, the games will be available for a limited-time discount at the end of the event. So if you find these titles are for you, you can pick them up for a song. Here are the current and discounted prices:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – $69.99 $48.99

– $48.99 NBA 2K25 – $69.99 $23.09

$23.09 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed – $39.99 $27.99

These discounts may differ from region to region so take the above as a rough guideline. If you’d like to check out the Free Play Days discounted prices for yourself click here. These games will be available from the 6th of February, 10 am, to the 10th of February.

Microsoft is bringing Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold to the PlayStation 5, if you’d like to find out more click here.