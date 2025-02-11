Nvidia’s RTX 5090 Is Getting A Bit HOT

Nvidia’s newest Graphics card has just hit the market amid great supply chain concerns by suppliers. Supply chain concerns aside, there are reports that some of Nvidia’s newest GPUs are suffering from burnt connectors.

As shared by the folks over at The Verge. YouTuber Der8auer did a deep dive looking at issues that a Reddit user had reported. Der8auer looked at the situation carefully breaking down the system components, the owner’s history and the points of failure in the system. Then Der8auer attempted to replicate the issues on his own installation.

To start with Der8auer emphasized that he doesn’t believe this case was due to user error, nor did he feel it was a failure at the hands of a “cheap” connector. Working as objectively as he could Der8auer carefully examined the wiring pinouts for the connectors and then the connectors themselves. Noting that the pins that had burnt out were part of the 12v supply rain between the Power Supply Unit and the Graphics Card.

When Der8auer attempted to replicate the issue with a benchmark on his PC which also made use of the Nvidia RTX 5090. He found that the wires between the GPU and PSU also started to heat up. When he looked more closely using a thermal camera he noted that some of the wires were getting as hot as 150°C. He then noted that there was an uneven amp draw across the power supply cables which caused the wires to overheat.

Der8auer speculated that it’s likely a voltage distribution and current draw issue and there isn’t a sufficient margin for failure. He suggests that perhaps having additional connectors would lessen the load.

To find out more about the Nvidia RTX 5090 and the supply chain issues suppliers were concerned about, click here.