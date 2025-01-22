Nvidia’s RTX 5090 and 5080 Will Suffer From Stock Delays

It might be tough getting your hands on one of these!

Nvidia’s newest RTX 5090 and 5080 GPUs release is just around the corner. However, there already seems to be a threat of supply issues. Several vendors have suggested online that there will be delays at launch and potentially for a few months after launch too.

As shared by the folks over at Insider Gaming. At launch, the Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 will be in short supply. This is after multiple vendors and a PC builder issued public statements alerting prospective buyers of the possible shortages/delays.

PowerGPU

PowerGPU, a PC builder issued a public warning on Twitter warning buyers to expect the worst regarding RTX 5090 availability.

Warning you all now.



The launch of the RTX 5090 will be the worst when it comes to availability. Already being told to expect it to be that way for the first 3 months. — PowerGPU (@PowerGPU) January 21, 2025

BenchLife

BenchLife is a site dedicated to testing and reviewing GPUs and other tech. Their team noted that the supply issues are likely a result of “communication issues” between Nvidia and AIC partners. A translated quote is below.

Quote source

“For NVIDA, we will see GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 go on sale on January 30, but we can confirm that there are not many supplies on the market. This is mainly due to some commmunication issues between NVIDIA and AIC partner, as well as the Spring Festival Factors are expected to improve in February. In addition, we expect to see the GeFroce RTX 5070 Ti starting to appear on the channel in mid-to-late February.” – Benchlife (Translated using Google Translate)

조텍코리아 / Zotac Korea

조텍코리아(Pronounced “Jotek”) a Korean board partner expressed that there have been some “difficulties”. Their stock of RTX 5090 boards will likely only be stocked in early February with potential delays until mid-February depending on “external factors”. A translated quote is below:

Quote source

“Recently, we have a lot of inquiries regarding the RTX 50 series sales schedule, so I’m informing you of the schedule. Zotac Korea’s RTX 5090 model is scheduled to be stocked in February. We would like to inform you that sales and delivery are difficult on January 30th, which is currently known as the scheduled sale date. RTX 5090 will be stocked in early February and will be sold. Please understand that the warehousing schedule may be partially changed depending on external factors, so it may be delayed until mid-February at the most. The RTX 5080 model is in the process of checking the warehousing schedule. As soon as the warehousing schedule is confirmed, I will inform you again. We would like to express our gratitude to consumers who are interested in Zotac Korea and Taktak Mall and inquire. Thank you.” – 조텍 / Zotac (Translated using Papago for improved accuracy)

The Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 will hit stores in just over a week. It’s safe to say that early adopters should prepare for a stock scrimmage or at the very least a long wait. Nvidia announced DLSS 4 compatible titles yesterday, perfect to pair with your RTX GPU. Find out more here.