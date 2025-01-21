Nvidia Shares Launch Titles That Will Support DLSS 4

Nvidia is famous for its graphics cards. What your average consumer might not know is that Nvidia also develops software to ease the strain on its hardware and improve overall performance. One such technology is DLSS 4, which makes use of AI to improve rendering quality and decrease overall computational load.

As spotted by the folks over at IGN. Nvidia shared a full list of games that will be able to make use of the company’s DLSS 4. While Nvidia’s DLSS 4 is a new variant of the company’s AI-supported frame generation. It is going to be available at the launch of the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080.

The full list of launch titles that will be able to make use of DLSS 4 features over 75 games. If you’d like to see the full list you can find it linked below. We’ve highlighted the top 25.

Alan Wake 2 Black State Cyberpunk 2077 Deep Rock Galactic Diablo IV Doom: The Dark Ages Dragon Age: The Veilguard Dune: Awakening Frostpunk 2 Ghostrunner 2 God of War: Ragnarok Hogwarts Legacy Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Lords of the Fallen Marvel Rivals Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Need for Speed Unbound Remnant II Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Silent Hill 2 S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl Star Wars Outlaws Star Wars Jedi: Survivor The Witcher IV Torque Drift 2

Remember that the full list of launch games with support for Nvidia’s DLSS 4 can be found here. Nvidia is also aiming to bring improved game streaming to VR headsets. If you’d like to find out more click here.