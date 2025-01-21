Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Nvidia Shares Launch Titles That Will Support DLSS 4

by

With support for 75 titles at launch!

Nvidia is famous for its graphics cards. What your average consumer might not know is that Nvidia also develops software to ease the strain on its hardware and improve overall performance. One such technology is DLSS 4, which makes use of AI to improve rendering quality and decrease overall computational load. 

As spotted by the folks over at IGN. Nvidia shared a full list of games that will be able to make use of the company’s DLSS 4. While Nvidia’s DLSS 4 is a new variant of the company’s AI-supported frame generation. It is going to be available at the launch of the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080. 

The full list of launch titles that will be able to make use of DLSS 4 features over 75 games. If you’d like to see the full list you can find it linked below. We’ve highlighted the top 25. 

  1. Alan Wake 2
  2. Black State
  3. Cyberpunk 2077
  4. Deep Rock Galactic
  5. Diablo IV
  6. Doom: The Dark Ages
  7. Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  8. Dune: Awakening
  9. Frostpunk 2
  10. Ghostrunner 2
  11. God of War: Ragnarok
  12. Hogwarts Legacy
  13. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  14. Lords of the Fallen
  15. Marvel Rivals
  16. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
  17. Need for Speed Unbound
  18. Remnant II
  19. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  20. Silent Hill 2
  21. S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl
  22. Star Wars Outlaws
  23. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  24. The Witcher IV
  25. Torque Drift 2

Remember that the full list of launch games with support for Nvidia’s DLSS 4 can be found here. Nvidia is also aiming to bring improved game streaming to VR headsets. If you’d like to find out more click here

Recent Videos

10 INTIMIDATING Video Game Villains Who Still HAUNT US

10 INTIMIDATING Video Game Villains Who Still HAUNT US
10 Games That Were EXPECTED TO FAIL But Didn't

10 Games That Were EXPECTED TO FAIL But Didn't
Top 60 Upcoming Games ANNOUNCED Last Year

Top 60 Upcoming Games ANNOUNCED Last Year
15 SUPER Rare Easter Eggs That Took Us DAYS To Find

15 SUPER Rare Easter Eggs That Took Us DAYS To Find
Dynasty Warriors: Origins - Before You Buy

Dynasty Warriors: Origins - Before You Buy
SWITCH 2 BIGGEST CHANGES, SONY STATE OF PLAY LEAKED? & MORE

SWITCH 2 BIGGEST CHANGES, SONY STATE OF PLAY LEAKED? & MORE
20 Legendary Boss Fights You NEED TO PLAY Before You Die

20 Legendary Boss Fights You NEED TO PLAY Before You Die
10 Times Developers FOOLED Their Entire Fanbase

10 Times Developers FOOLED Their Entire Fanbase
20 Best Games You Can Get For UNDER $20

20 Best Games You Can Get For UNDER $20
Category: Tag: , , , , ,