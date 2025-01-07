Nvidia Is Bringing Improved Game Streaming to VR Spaces

Nvidia had a very busy time at CES 2025. They announced a few large projects including RTX on Deck. Which is a Native Nvidia GeForce Now app support for the Steam Deck. Additionally, Nvidia also announced that they are going to be partnering with notable names in VR to bring its cloud gaming experience to virtual and mixed-reality devices.

Nvidia announced its renewed focus on Virtual and mixed-reality game streaming at CES 2025. They also shared more details over on the Nvidia blog. GeForce Now will bring AAA games to multiple VR headsets including the Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 3S and Apple Vision Pro. The caveat is that these experiences will be limited to a windowed gaming session that happens in your environment.

Therefore, the above devices will receive support in late January. Owners will be able to access an extensive library of games through the GeForce web page. The GeForce Now experience will only work with controller-compatible titles and appear on a virtual screen.

The service will bring with it all of the latest RTX and DLSS technologies. Where games support ray-tracing and upscaling, gamers will be able to make use of it through the service. However, these services are limited to environments where owners have a stable internet connection so keep that in mind.

