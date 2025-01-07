Steam Deck Get’s Native Nvidia Geforce Now App

For those not in the know Cloud gaming brings PC gaming-like performance to any device. This means that irrespective of hardware, if you have a device that can connect to the internet you can play your favourite AAA games. Nvidia is one of the service providers that offers cloud gaming with its GeForce Now app. Now the Steam Deck is getting native Nvidia support.

Announced at CES 2025 and shared by Nvidia over on their blog. The Steam Deck is going to be getting a native GeForce Now App. Previously the service could be utilised with a workaround installation script from Nvidia but now gamers will have a simplified installation and official support with more features.

Nvidia suggests that with their new GeForce Now app for the Steam Deck, owners will be able to play games from their Steam Library at RTX quality. This is great news because it’s currently one of the best ways to play Indiana Jones and The Great Circle on the Steam Deck. The native port suffers from some pretty significant quality dips. With the GeForce Now App, gamers can play the game without compromises.

Players will be able to play games with up to 4K resolution and 60 fps. But to take full advantage of that players will need to dock their devices. It’s also worth mentioning that cloud streaming will be dependent on your internet connection.

