Special Pokemon Plushies From China Celebrate “Year Of The Snake”

What does it truly mean to be a “dedicated gamer?” That’s something that many gamers will ask in different ways, and truly, there is no wrong answer. After all, if you play video games at a “good clip,” you’re a gamer, and that’s the only label that truly matters. However, there are some who go “above and beyond” such things and wish to get everything associated with the game franchise they love. Pokemon fans know this arguably better than anyone. After all, with 1000+ pocket monsters to collect both in the games and the real world, there are plenty of things to get to show your “Poke-Cred.”

For many, getting the monsters in the games isn’t enough. They want to go “beyond that” and collect them in real life with things like the Trading Card Game and various items like plushies. It’s not hard to see why Pokemon plushies are so popular, as they give people something to truly “grab onto” and say, “I have my favorite one!” Trust us when we say that Poke-plushies are incredibly popular at places like Comic-Con, with multiple booths dedicated to them so that people can find their favorites and get them before they leave the show floor.

There is another element to the “plushie game” that must be discussed, and that’s that you can get these plushies from multiple places, including official sources like The Pokemon Center or, in this case, a store from China, which is celebrating the “Year of the Snake” by giving gamers the chance to get “life-size” plushies of Ekans and Serperior. One fan not only noted that the plushies are available but gives people an “unofficial guide” on how to import them from China, should you be interested.

Here is my unofficial guide for how I ordered 1:1 Snivy. It has not arrived to the warehouse yet in China, so if anyone else ordered Snivy using my guide, please let me know if yours updated yet! It would help me feel a little less anxious! 🙏https://t.co/LnvFuLc6y6 — Princess Snivy 🎀 (@princess_snivy) February 11, 2025

Curiously, despite it being “The Year of the Snake,” the official sites haven’t done much to celebrate the numerous snake-like pocket monsters that exist within its universe. There are several, including some like Seviper, that were a major part of the main anime for a time.

Instead, certain places are doing “The Year of Eevee,” with plushies, ornaments, and other items being offered for diehard fans. This might be because the company sees the Eevee line as “more profitable,” as snakes in the common culture aren’t exactly “beloved creatures” most of the time.

However, if you ARE a fan of the snake pocket monsters, there are options for you. Plus, Pokemon Day is coming soon, so perhaps there will be even more to offer by month’s end.