The Pokemon Center Announces Special “Year Of Eevee” Line Of Items

When you’re a true gamer, you don’t just want to play the games that are coming out; you want to embrace the gaming culture by wearing all manner of swag related to your favorite franchises and buying items for your place so that you can “bask in the gaming bliss” in various ways. It might sound corny, but it makes gamers happy when they have stuff from their favorite games around them. With The Pokemon Center, fans are able to get all manner of items featuring their favorite pocket monsters, and the website is constantly updating with new material and items for fans to get.

Today, the official Pokemon website and The Pokemon Center website have revealed that 2025 is now “The Year of Eevee.” What does that mean? Simply put, it means that a whole bunch of Eevee-related items are available right now to get, with more coming out throughout the year. Oh, and it’s not just Eevee, but its numerous evolutions that have come out across the various generations:

“Some of the new items include detailed figures that showcase the unique attitudes of each Eevee Evolution, and adventure partner key chains so you can bring Eevee or your favorite Eevee Evolution with you wherever you go. Plus, don’t miss new pearlescent Pop! figures by Funko, Pokémon Kitchen designs featuring Eevee, and cozy Eevee plush.”

It’s true; at the second link above, you’ll find plenty of Eevee and Eeveelution items available, including multiple plushies, bath robes, phone cases, greeting cards, figures, and more! They also tease some of the items that’ll drop this year and even give you a section to find items released to your favorite Eevee evolution.

So, why the full-court press on Eevee? It’s hard to say. Eevee is, by and large, one of the most popular Pokemon around, and it is likely only behind Pikachu and Charizard in most fan polls. It was the focus of one of the Nintendo Switch titles and is featured in every single mainline game, and there are fans who are truly dedicated to this pocket monster, even trying to get the entire Eeveelution line for their parties in-game.

This could also be a tease for things that might be coming down the line. By that, we refer to how Eevee hasn’t had an evolution since Gen 7, which was the Kalos region. Fans have been speculating what Poke-type might get the tap next for evolution, and this could be a unique buildup to that possibility.