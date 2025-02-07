Bloodborne PSX Gets Hit With A DMCA

It must mean something right? Why go after a three year old demake?

Bloodborne has been a long neglected IP. There’s been a lot of speculation as to why this may be the case, but it’s been so long that fans have taken it upon themselves to update or iterate on the game.Two examples of this are the Bloodborne 60fps patch and Bloodborne PSX. Both of which have recently received DMCA’s from Sony’s representatives.

As shared by the folks over at The Verge. Sony has recently begun enforcing copyright claims on any projects that make use of the Bloodborne name or IP. This is baffling in all cases where DMCAs have been issued as both of the projects have been long standing projects. Each are just now being put out to pasture. The Bloodborne 60fps patch was the first fan-made project to meet its end. Now, the bell tolls for Bloodborne PSX a demake of the famous game for the original PlayStation. As noted by Sean Hollister from The Verge, Bloodborne PSX has been around for over three years at this point. The burning question for many fans is “Why now?”.

These DMCAs have sparked widespread speculation in the community. Many fans of the original game speculate that the DMCAs are being served because a successor or at the very least a port may be in the works. These levels of Copium surpass those of the Hollow Knight community. There have been no firm updates pointing to a re-release or new project.

As Sean Hollister pointed out, it’s unlikely that a demake could hurt demand for a remake. In fact demakes quite often have the opposite effect, they often serve to reignite the passion gamers might’ve had for a game that released almost 10 years ago.

