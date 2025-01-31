Sony Issues A DMCA For The Bloodborne 60fps Patch

If you dig long enough you might still find the patch elsewhere though…

Sony has been neglecting Bloodborne for years. Fans have been desperate for an update or remaster to bring the game into the modern age but have been left high and dry. Thankfully fans were saved by a community member who released a 60 fps patch in 2021. Now Sony has issued a DMCA.

As shared by the folks over at IGN. Lance McDonald the creator of the Bloodborne 60fps patch shared the sad news on Twitter. He mentioned that a representative from Sony had reached out and issued a takedown notification.

On February 21st, 2021, I created and released a patch for Bloodborne which makes the game run at 60fps. Today I received a DMCA takedown notification on behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment asking that I remove links to the patch I posted on the internet, so I've now done so — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) January 31, 2025

Bloodborne was a huge hit when it was released on the PlayStation 4. It continues to be popular because of its gameplay, atmosphere and awesome visuals. Recently the game has received a lot of love from press and modders alike because of advancements in PS4 emulation. As a result, the game’s graphics and framerate could be improved with various community mods all while being played on PC or Steam Deck.

It’s possible that this renewed attention led to Sony’s DMCA. Some fans are hoping that it means that the game might actually receive the remaster treatment. There isn’t much evidence to support that theory though. There also doesn’t seem to be any urgency from Sony’s end because the game and its IP have been dormant for 10 years at this point.

